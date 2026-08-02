Hormuz will not return to pre-war status: FM Spox

Speaking in a televised interview on Sunday night, August 2, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that discussions between Tehran and Muscat over the future of the Strait of Hormuz had been underway for some time, with the aim of reaching a specific framework to ensure safe maritime navigation in the area.

“Under no circumstances will the Strait of Hormuz return to the situation before the war (February 28),” Baghaei said.

He explained that Iran and Oman, as the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, have a shared responsibility to cooperate on maritime security and safe navigation. According to him, talks between the two countries began immediately after the ceasefire on April 8, with several rounds of exchanges taking place.

Baghaei noted that the first foreign trip by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi after the war was to Oman, where discussions with the Sultan of Oman and the country’s foreign minister included the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and the establishment of a secure maritime route.

The Iranian diplomat also referred to the provisions of the memorandum of understanding on ending the war, stating that under its fifth clause, the future management of the Strait of Hormuz should be carried out by Iran in consultation with Oman and through dialogue with regional countries.

“During the first 22 or 23 days of implementing the agreement, the northern route of the Strait was completely secure and ships were passing through it. However, before the end of the 30-day period envisioned for restoring maritime traffic to pre-war conditions, an act of aggression against Iran took place,” he said.

Baghaei added that the future agreed route in the Strait of Hormuz would be neither the current northern route nor the current southern route, but rather a new route to be determined through an agreement between Iran and Oman.

He emphasized that Tehran’s talks with Muscat are bilateral in nature and do not concern any third party.

“We must ensure that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be misused by parties that have committed aggression against Iran. This requires a mechanism in which Iran’s sovereign rights are fully respected,” Baghaei said.

Iran Warns of Consequences of Any Further Military Action

In another part of his remarks, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson addressed threats by US officials against Iran, saying such statements were not new and that Tehran had already faced military actions.

“We have faced more than threats. The United States has carried out two, and in a sense three, high-intensity military aggressions against Iran. We have gone through those stages,” he said.

Baghaei stressed that Iran’s decisions are based on national interests and security considerations and would not be influenced by threats, intimidation, or media pressure.

Commenting on US President Donald Trump’s claims that Iran had sought to stop attacks, Baghaei said such statements had repeatedly proven to be unfounded and described the use of social media as part of psychological and media warfare against Iran.

He added that past experience showed that threats and media pressure would not force Iran to abandon its positions.

“Any assumption that threats and media pressure can make Iran retreat from its principled positions is inconsistent with past experience. We will continue to act based on what serves the country’s interests,” he said.

Warning to Countries Supporting Potential US Actions

Baghaei also said that Iran had received diplomatic contacts from Bulgaria, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine over the previous 24 hours.

He stated that Iran’s responsibility was to warn about the consequences of any possible new aggression or military escalation.

“Any country that cooperates in an aggression against Iran or provides military bases, facilities, or logistical support to an aggressor will place itself among those responsible for the aggression and must accept the consequences of its actions,” Baghaei said.

He described Iran’s position as being based on the right of self-defense and the principles of international law, arguing that countries have a responsibility to protect their national interests and security.

Baghaei concluded that any understanding between Tehran and Muscat regarding a new maritime route is separate from the issue of whether the Strait of Hormuz is reopened or remains restricted, adding that the future status of the waterway is linked to regional security developments and actions taken by the United States.

MNA