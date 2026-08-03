Moscow claims 14 killed, 59 injured in Ukrainian drone attack

The death toll from drone debris falling in the village of Arkhipo-Osipovka near Gelendzhik, Krasnodar, rose to six, including three children, Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on Telegram, accoridng to anadolu Agency.

Nearly 40 people were injured, including 17 who were hospitalized in Gelendzhik, Tuapse District, and Goryachy Klyuch, he added.

Emergency services deployed five ambulance crews to the scene and requested additional disaster medicine teams from Krasnodar, regional authorities said.

Earlier, regional authorities had reported four deaths and 10 injuries.

In neighboring Crimea, the death toll from an overnight drone attack rose to four, according to Sergey Aksyonov, the Moscow-installed head of the peninsula. Earlier reports had put the toll at three fatalities and two injuries.

In Russia's Belgorod region, acting Governor Alexander Shuvayev said four people were killed and 17 injured, including three children, in Ukrainian attacks over the past 24 hours.

According to Shuvayev, the number of Ukrainian attacks on the region had more than doubled over the past two months.

Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, which could not be independently verified due to the ongoing conflict.

MNA