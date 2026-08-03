11 tons of Russian humanitarian aid delivered to Iran

Ali Darmani, Governor of Astara County, announced the arrival of the humanitarian shipment, stating that the aid was delivered as part of humanitarian cooperation between Iran and Russia and entered the country through the Astara border during wartime conditions.

He said the shipment, weighing 11 tons, consists of emergency relief items, medicines, and medical supplies. After completing the necessary administrative procedures, the materials will be distributed through the Red Crescent’s relief network to various provinces across Iran.

According to the Astara governor, the delivered items include essential medicines, basic medical equipment, emergency relief packages, and other supplies required for crisis management and the provision of humanitarian services. He added that the shipment could play an effective role in strengthening the operational capacity of the Red Crescent during emergency situations.

MNA