Iran’s parliament holds 1st open session after 4 months

The open session was attended by 255 lawmakers, marking the legislature's first in-person public sitting since February 28, when the US and the Zionist regime launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran which resulted in the martyrdom of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, several top officials and commanders, and dozens of civilians.

During the intervening period, the Parliament held eight virtual meetings with cabinet ministers, while parliamentary commissions continued to meet regularly to review bills and oversee government affairs.

At the session, a member of the Parliament's presiding board formally announced the submission of a bill titled the "Strategic Action for Ensuring Security and Sustainable Development of the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf."

Lawmakers then debated and approved amendments to Article 1 of Parliament's Rules of Procedure. The bill's general provisions passed with 211 votes in favor, 35 against, and two abstentions, while the final text was approved by 210 lawmakers, with 30 voting against and four abstaining.

Under the amended article, if the Parliament's presiding board determines that emergency conditions or extraordinary national circumstances make it impossible for lawmakers to convene at the legislature's permanent chamber, plenary sessions may be held at an alternative venue or through a virtual platform after members are notified.

Parliament's Presiding Board spokesman Abbas Goudarzi said the session also marked the formal introduction of the bill concerning Iran's sovereignty and strategic management of the Strait of Hormuz.

MNA