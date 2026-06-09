Lebanon integral part of any agreement: Iranian lawmaker says

In an interview with CNN, Ebrahim Azizi was asked whether an agreement between Iran and America is within reach, as US President Donald Trump has claimed, to which he said, “We don’t think that he is honest.”

“But we have said many times that we accept negotiation as a continuation of the battlefield. We consider negotiations part of the battle,” he said.

He added that Iran would have no problem with negotiating if it could be convinced that there is sincerity from the Americans, especially from the US president, and if Iran could reach confidence that they are people of negotiation who submit to the rules of negotiation.

The MP stated that Iran does not see a "serious will" from the US side to reach a framework that could actually be implemented. He described Iran’s blocked assets as “a very clear and prominent example” of this lack of will.

Regarding enriched uranium materials, enrichment itself, and nuclear issues, he said, “We are not currently negotiating on those matters. There is no discussion of them because it is not intended that we should have negotiations on those issues at this stage.”

When asked whether there will be a peace agreement between the United States and Iran, the MP responded, “It depends on the behaviors that we observe from the other side. If these same behaviors continue, then no, we do not have any trust at all. With this lack of trust, it is not possible for negotiations to continue, and naturally, when there is no possibility of continuing, there is no result either.”

However, he added that if the conditions specified by Iran are fulfilled — particularly regarding the country’s national interests in the economic sphere, financial matters, banking sanctions, and the issue of Lebanon — then progress could be made.

“We will by no means back down on the issue of the resistance front, its members, and especially Lebanon,” he said.

The United States and Israel launched a war of aggression against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and striking nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals and civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s Armed Forces responded with at least 100 waves of decisive retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, across West Asia and Israeli positions throughout the occupied territories.

A fragile Pakistan‑brokered ceasefire has been in place since early April, but a US naval blockade of Iranian ports remains in effect.

Tehran says it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until the blockade is lifted and the war permanently ends.

MNA