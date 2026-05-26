US must earn Iran’s trust otherwise there will be no deal: MP

The United States must take five necessary confidence-building steps before it can reach any agreement with Iran, the senior lawmaker said, stressing that there will be no deal without such measures.

During the second week of the US-Israeli aggression, the Americans requested a ceasefire and negotiations through Pakistani mediation, he explained.

He noted that the US had intended to conclude the war within three days but was forced to enter a ceasefire and negotiation process, which he said is proof of Iran’s “decisive victory” on the battlefield.

Iran’s approach toward the US is based on distrust, Azizi said, adding that five confidence-building measures must be undertaken by the Americans to proceed.

He said these measures include an end to the war on all fronts, particularly in Lebanon, with guarantees that the war will not be repeated; the lifting of the naval blockade; acceptance of Iranian arrangements for the Strait of Hormuz; the suspension of oil sanctions; and the release of Iran’s blocked assets.

“If these five confidence-building measures are carried out, we will enter a 30-day and 60-day timeframe, followed by discussions on the details of sanctions and the remaining issues; otherwise, this agreement will not happen,” he noted.

His remarks come as indirect talks between Iran and the US, mediated by Pakistan, continue based on the Islamic Republic's 14-point proposal to reach a memorandum to end the war.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Monday that the indirect talks with the United States are centered on ending aggression on all fronts and that the nuclear issue or the management of the Strait of Hormuz are not to be discussed.

MNA