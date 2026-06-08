MP warns of trans-regional war in case of new adventurism

Speaking on Monday, Alaeddin Boroujerdi, a member of Iran’s Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said that the Israeli regime is responsible for the recent regional tensions, Press TV reported.

"The prime minister of the Zionist regime is fanning the flames of war to maintain his political survival. We had previously announced in the Islamabad talks that the security of Lebanon is the security of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and crossing this red line would be met with our decisive response," he said.

Iranian officials have repeatedly insisted that the ceasefire between Iran and the United States that took effect on April 8 was conditional on a truce on all fronts.

However, with a US greenlight and the silence of international organizations, Israel has continued its "malicious actions" against the Lebanese people on a daily basis, committing war crimes by using banned weapons, including phosphorus bombs, Iranian officials say.

In response, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Sunday night launched a series of missile strikes against targets in occupied territories, including Israel's Ramat David Air Base.

Boroujerdi pointed out the recent Iranian retaliatory attacks went beyond the enemy's expectations, adding that Iran used a new generation of Iranian missiles in the recent operations.

"We have not yet unveiled many of our military capabilities. If the enemy had taken the real weight of these capabilities into account in its calculations, it would definitely have reconsidered its decisions,” he said.

"This regime will suffer irreparable damage in the event of widespread attacks," he stressed.

Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters announced the cessation of military operations against Israel, stating that a "painful response" has been delivered to the Zionist regime in support of the oppressed people of Lebanon.

The headquarters emphasized that while operations have been halted, "much more intense and crushing measures than before" will be taken if aggression and mischief, including in southern Lebanon, continue.

According to the Press TV report, Boroujerdi stated that Iran's policy is to establish peace in the region.

However, he warned that "If the enemy continues the game, this war, which has now become regional, will turn into a trans-regional war.”

Referring to the capabilities of the axis of resistance and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the senior lawmaker noted that "America's interests in the region's oil and gas projects, as well as the naval blockade, are among the goals for which the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to respond if the aggression continues."

Boroujerdi stressed that the Persian Gulf Arab states have to ban the US from using their territories in anti-Iran attacks in order to prevent the spread of the war and the recurrence of “unfortunate incidents”.

The US and Israel started a fresh round of aerial aggression on Iran on February 28, some eight months after they carried out unprovoked attacks on the country.

Iran began to swiftly retaliate against the strikes by launching barrages of missile and drone attacks on the Israeli-occupied territories as well as on US bases and interests in regional countries.

On April 8, forty days into the war, a Pakistan-brokered temporary ceasefire between Iran and the US took effect and was later extended unilaterally by Washington.

MNA