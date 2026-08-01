US speaks of escalation, while seeks talks with Iran: MP

Hassan Ghashghavi, spokesman for the Parliament’s Commission on National Security and Foreign Policy, made the remark Saturday on his X account.

His post came amid heightened US rhetoric and threats against Iran. Western media report the US is preparing another round of aggression, possibly against Iran’s energy infrastructure.

The lawmaker said the United States was speaking of escalation in the media while seeking negotiations with Iran through existing channels, dismissing Washington's dual-track approach as a deception that will fail to succeed in the face of the Islamic Republic.

“They cannot deceive the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Ghashghavi wrote.

The lawmaker affirmed that Iran’s firm stance on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply passes, remains unchanged.

Iran’s arrangement for passage through the strategic waterway is the only available option, he emphasized.

“Whether by escalating or by negotiating, Iranian arrangement for passage through the #SoH is the only option on the table,” Ghashghavi said.

MNA