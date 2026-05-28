  1. Politics
May 28, 2026, 9:23 AM

Iran not to back down from its redlines: Senior lawmaker

Iran not to back down from its redlines: Senior lawmaker

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) –The chairman of the Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission has emphasized the country will not back down from its redlines, including right to enrich uranium, enriched uranium, managing Hormuz Strait.

In a post on its X account on Thursday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not retreat from its redlines, including the right to enrich uranium, enriched uranium, the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions illegally imposed against the country.”

It is crystal clear that US President Donald Trump is using threats one day to save himself from this strategic impasse and begging for a agreement with Iran another day, the lawmaker stressed.

MNA/6842978

News ID 244846
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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