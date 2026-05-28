Iran not to back down from its redlines: Senior lawmaker

In a post on its X account on Thursday, Ebrahim Azizi wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran will not retreat from its redlines, including the right to enrich uranium, enriched uranium, the management of the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and the lifting of sanctions illegally imposed against the country.”

It is crystal clear that US President Donald Trump is using threats one day to save himself from this strategic impasse and begging for a agreement with Iran another day, the lawmaker stressed.

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