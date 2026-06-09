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Jun 9, 2026, 5:28 PM

Hezbollah asks Lebanese gov. to ‘correct’ ties with Iran

Hezbollah asks Lebanese gov. to ‘correct’ ties with Iran

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has called on the Lebanee authroties to correct the lebanese government's relationship with Iran.

Hezbollah said in a statement on Tuesday that Iran’s response to Israel to defend Lebanon was a message of “moral, political and field commitment”, Al Jazeera reported.

Hezbollah critticized certain pro-Western political figures in Lebanon, arguing that Iran’s support for the country deserves appreciation rather than criticism or insults. The group described accusations made by some Lebanese officials against Iran as inaccurate and contrary to both reality and Lebanon’s national interests.

The statement further condemned cooperation with the United States and Israel against Iran, calling such actions inconsistent with diplomatic norms and warning that they ultimately serve Israeli interests.

The group called on the Lebanese government to seize the opportunity and “correct their relationship with Iran” in a way that serves both countries.

It called on Lebanese authorities to take advantage of “Iran’s support to achieve our goals, with a regional umbrella emerging from the negotiations”.

The Hezbollah statement concluded by emphasizing that Iran’s leadership, government, parliament, military, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, and people stand alongside Lebanon and will continue to do so until the Lebanese people achieve their full rights, regardless of the costs involved.

MNA

News ID 245205

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