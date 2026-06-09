US to continue to seek deal with Iran: Vance

The United States will continue to seek a deal with Iran, including on the nuclear program, regardless of Israel's position on the issue, said Vice President JD Vance.

"We can get the long-term settlement to Iran's nuclear deal. Now, Israel may like that, they may not like that, but fundamentally, we think this is in the best interest of the United States of America," he said.

"So, we're going to keep on pursuing it, because that's what the present United States was elected to do," he said in an interview with the Fox News channel.

MNA