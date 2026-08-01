Two million Arbaeen pilgrims cross Mehran border crossing

Three days to the Arbaeen anniversary (anniversary of the forty days after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain on Ashira Day in Karbala in today's Iraq), local Iranian media have from Mehran Border Crossing in Ilam Province report that nearly 2 million Arbaeen pilgrims have used the crossing to go to Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage since month of Safar.

There are several boder crossing shared with Iraq, with Mehran in Ilam Province the most crowded due to its proximity to the holy Irqi cities of Karbala and Najaf.

A senior Iranian police commander General Muhammad Sharafi said on Thursday that 2.4 million people have registered for the pilgrimage, with over two million having already left the country’s borders “in safe and sound condition.” Approximately 500,000 pilgrims have also returned to Iran. “Throughout this period, the commuting of two million pilgrims was carried out without any security problems,” Sharafi said.

MNA