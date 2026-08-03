Pezeshkian vows to make US honour MoU

Writing on social media platform X, Pezeshkian said, "The memorandum that was signed was the result of the collective wisdom of the members of the SNSC, and all members are in agreement with it."

"I believe this memorandum will be the centre of gravity of our foreign relations in the future. We must strive to compel the enemy to remain committed to what it has signed," he added.

The president said the security of the country, the region and Iran's allies would be enhanced by the agreement.

The ceasefire memorandum, signed on June 18 and mediated by Pakistan and Qatar, has been repeatedly violated by the United States.

MNA