Iran will make region hell for enemy in case of new mistake

In a post on social media after Iran suspended its pro-Lebanon missile attacks on Zionist regime on Monday afternoon, the SNSC secretary Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr said, "If the evil Zionist-American coalition makes another mistake, the region will become hell for it."

Zolqadr emphasized, "Forty-seven years [since 1979 Islamic Revolution] and one hundred days (since 28 Feb. aggression) of resistance, from the battlefield to the city squares, from the city squares to the battlefield of politics and diplomacy, have transformed the world's security order." By city squares he meant people's pro Islamic Establishment regulr rallies in the squares of cities since the aggression began on February 28th.

He added: "Look for a credible threat from somewhere other than Washington and Tel Aviv! If the evil Zionist-American coalition makes another mistake, the region will become hell for it. Peace be upon the martyrs of Dahiya. [in south Beirut]."

MNA