Israeli regime intensifies strikes on south Lebanon

Lebanese media reported that Israeli troops set fire to olive groves in the town of Yaron in the Bint Jbeil district, causing extensive damage to farmland and crops.

The town of Hadatha and the surrounding area of Mansouri were also targeted by artillery and airstrikes, with images showing widespread destruction.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh area.

No details on regarding the extent of damage or possible casulaties were immediately available,

MNA