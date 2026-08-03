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Aug 3, 2026, 9:19 AM

Israeli regime intensifies strikes on south Lebanon

Israeli regime intensifies strikes on south Lebanon

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – Israeli forces intensified air and artillery strikes on southern Lebanon overnight and into Monday, hitting multiple border towns, setting olive groves ablaze and bombing the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh district.

Lebanese media reported that Israeli troops set fire to olive groves in the town of Yaron in the Bint Jbeil district, causing extensive damage to farmland and crops.

The town of Hadatha and the surrounding area of Mansouri were also targeted by artillery and airstrikes, with images showing widespread destruction.

Israeli warplanes also bombed the Ali al-Taher heights in the Nabatieh area. 

No details on regarding the extent of damage or possible casulaties were immediately available,

MNA

News ID 246726

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