Iran, Iraq FMs discuss regional developments

Iran's Abbas Araghchi and Iraq's Fuad Hussein reviewed the regional situation and the most important issues of mutual concern, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.
No further details of the conversation were immediately released.
MNA
TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq discussed the latest regional developments by phone on Monday, exchanging views on strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation and coordination.
Iran's Abbas Araghchi and Iraq's Fuad Hussein reviewed the regional situation and the most important issues of mutual concern, according to an Iranian foreign ministry readout.
No further details of the conversation were immediately released.
MNA
Your Comment