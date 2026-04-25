  1. Economy
Apr 25, 2026, 1:59 PM

Iran, Turkey inaugurate new customs posts at common border

Iran, Turkey inaugurate new customs posts at common border

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iran and Republic of Turkey opened the Gurbulak Customs Post at the common border, a move expected to boost and enhance bilateral economic cooperation and transit capacity to a great extent.

The Gurbulak Customs Post on Turkish side of the common border with Iran was officially opened on Friday in a ceremony attended by officials from the two neighboring countries.

The inaugural ceremony was held on Turkey’s soil with the participation of Reza Rahmani, governor of Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat, and a number of Iranian and Turkish officials.

Officials said the opening of the Gurbulak customs facility will play a significant role in expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

The new customs post is located across from Bazargan customs terminal and is considered one of Iran’s most important transit crossings.

Approximately 200,000 transit trucks pass through this border crossing annually.

MNA

News ID 243961

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