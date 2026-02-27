  1. Economy
Over $1b non-oil goods exported from Iran’s Mehran Border

TEHRAN, Feb. 27 (MNA) – An official at the Customs Office of Ilam province has said $1.267 billion worth of non-oil goods was exported from the customs office of Mehran Border Crossing in 11 months of the current Iranian calendar year (Mar. 21).

Director General of Customs Office of Ilam province Sohrab Kamari stated that more than 281.65 tons of non-oil goods, valued at $1.267 billion, were exported from the customs office of Mehran Border Crossing between March 21, 2025 and February 22, 2026.

These products have been exported from the customs office of Ilam province to neighboring Iraq and other countries, he emphasized.

Various types of petrochemicals, agricultural products, power plant equipment, construction materials, tiles, ceramics, metallic and plastic products were of the main goods exported from Mehran Border overseas in this period, he maintained.

The director general put the total volume of goods transited via Mehran Border at 125,720 tons.

About 400 trucks have daily exported goods from the Customs Office of Mehran Border Crossing to the neighboring Iraq, he added.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

