200,000 trucks can pass shared border crossing with Turkey

Speaking in an interview with local Iranian media, Mohajerani remembered last year's explosion at Shahid Rajei Port.

Elsewhere in the interview, the spokeswoman said that the economy ministry had reported the launch of a custum adminstration on the other side of the shared border with Turkey opposite the Bazargan border crossing, saying that the shared border gate can play an important role in expanding bilateral trade between Tehran and Ankara.

She said that as many as 200,000 trucks pass through Bazargan border crossing located in West Azarbaijan Province annually, noting that over 45,000 trucks have crossed the gate over the past three months.

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