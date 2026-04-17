  1. Technology
Apr 17, 2026, 3:59 PM

Iran exports $2.690m knowledge-based products in 4 years

Iran exports $2.690m knowledge-based products in 4 years

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – The official statistics of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) have shown that the country exported $2.690 million worth of knowledge-based goods overseas in the recent four years.

The export value of the country’s knowledge-based companies has reached from $296 million to $2.690 million over the recent four years, showing a considerable jump in the foreign trade of these companies, the IRICA stated.

On the other hand, the domestic knowledge-based companies imported $4.436 million worth of products over the past four years, showing the improvement of the trade balance of these companies.

The IRICA went on to say that about 80 percent of the foreign trade of the knowledge-based companies is done with the Asian countries.

Given the sanctions overshadowed the country, it seems that a major part of the trade of the knowledge-based products is done with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

MNA/6802645

News ID 243718

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