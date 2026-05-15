Araghchi holds talks with South African counterpart

During this meeting, the top Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude for the constructive and positive positions of the South African government regarding the 40-day imposed war and the atrocities committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against the Iranian nation.

While discussing the developments related to the war and the ceasefire, Araghchi said, “In the midst of negotiations, Iran was attacked, and the opposing side declared its goal as the unconditional surrender of the Islamic Republic of Iran. However, neither this goal nor their other declared objectives were achieved. By the second week of the war, they were compelled to request a ceasefire.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi referred to South Africa’s positions in support of the Palestinian people, asserting, “Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal responsible for the deaths of tens of thousands in Gaza and thousands in Lebanon and other parts of the region, and he continues to seek to drag the region into a new war”.

For his part, Lamola highlighted the long-standing and good relations between the two countries, expressing hope for the return of peace and stability to the region.

He emphasized South Africa’s firm support for the diplomatic path to resolve international issues and disputes, especially in the West Asia region.

MNA/IRN