Hormuz open to friends, restricted to enemies: Iran FM

Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi, Abbas Araghchi told an Indian media outlet that ships of friendly countries can transit safely by coordinating their passage with Iranian naval forces.

"We did not start this war; we are only defending ourselves," Araghchi said. "The Strait of Hormuz is not closed, especially for friendly countries. Restrictions are only applied to our enemies."

Araghchi said there is no military solution to the conflict and that the United States must accept this reality. "They have tested us at least twice and have concluded that military action achieves nothing," he said.

He described contradictory US messaging as the main obstacle to diplomacy, but stressed that the only solution is a complete end to the war of aggression, after which safe passage for every vessel will be guaranteed.

The minister praised the BRICS grouping for condemning the US-Israeli military action as a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

MNA