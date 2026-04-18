Iran, Turkey to expand agricultural, border coop.: minister

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency, he pointed to details of his recent trip to neighboring Turkey and participating in the Ministerial Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Republic of Kyrgyzstan, emphasizing that the two neighboring states will expand their agricultural and border cooperation to cement their ties.

Iran and Turkey have expressed their interest in establishing a joint free trade zone, he told at Bazargan Border Crossing in Iran’s West Azerbaijan Province, located along the border with Turkey.

The initiative to create a joint free trade zone has been strongly emphasized by both Turkish and Iranian officials, Nouri-Ghezeljeh stressed.

During meetings with officials from Turkey’s Ağrı and Iğdır provinces, the importance of enhancing cross-border cooperation was highlighted, he continued.

He went on to say that drastic measures have been taken towards strengthening ties between border regions through free trade zones that are expected to take effect in the near future.

The minister added that trade relations between Iran and Turkey developed and expanded over the past year, particularly in the agricultural sector, and both sides stress the importance of making full use of existing opportunities.

The issue of food security was one of the main topics discussed at the meeting, Iran’s agriculture minister added.

MNA/6803671