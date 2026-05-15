Leader marks Ferdowsi Day with culture, war message

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has issued a message marking Persian Language Day and the commemoration of the great classical poet Hakim Abolqasem Ferdowsi, drawing a direct connection between the Iranian nation's recent wartime resistance and the immortal themes of the Shahnameh, and calling on the country's cultural, literary, and artistic figures to rise to the historical moment.

The Leader opened his message by describing the Persian language as far more than a medium of speech and writing. He said it forms the framework of Iranian cognition and the thread connecting the intellectual and identity boundaries of Iranians across time. Persian language and literature, he wrote, represent one of the greatest capacities for spreading the rich culture and civilisation of Islamic Iran on a global scale.

Turning to the nation's recent experience, Ayatollah Khamenei said that the Iranian people, in the Third Sacred Defence, had once again demonstrated, as in the two previous imposed wars, that the mythological heroes of Ferdowsi's stories are not fiction but the living reality of Iranian character.

He said the Shahnameh's human-building, warrior, and Quranic concepts have unified all of Iran's ethnic groups and social classes in defending their identity, authenticity, and independence, and in standing against the aggressors.

The Leader concluded by saying that the nation's honourable resistance and victory against demonic aggressors has better prepared the Iranian people to defend their civilisational independence and resist American cultural and lifestyle encroachment.

MNA