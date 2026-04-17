Iran seeking peace, stability in region: Pezeshkian

He made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir in Tehran late on Thursday, noting that Pakistan’s effective and responsible role in ending the war is commendable.

President Pezeshkian expressed appreciation for the role played by both Munir and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in facilitating the ceasefire and for the warm hospitality extended to the Iranian delegation during the Islamabad talks.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks lasting peace and stability in the region and emphasizes the realization of the rights of the Iranian nation within the framework of international law,” Pezeshkian stated.

He stressed that Iran views all Islamic countries as brothers, a principle deeply rooted in the noble character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Iranian president made it clear that the recent targeting of US military bases in Persian Gulf Arab states by Iran’s armed forces was carried out strictly within the framework of legitimate self-defense in response to the aggression imposed on the country.

Pointing to the root cause of regional instability, Pezeshkian said the Zionist regime is behind many wars and acts of division among Islamic countries.

“The Islamic Ummah must, through convergence and cooperation, prevent the Zionist regime from exploiting Islamic lands against Muslims themselves,” he emphasized.

“Undoubtedly, if Islamic countries unite, the possibility of this regime pushing the region towards war will be eliminated,” he stated.

Pezeshkian strongly condemned the criminal and illegal aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime, which resulted in the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, the destruction of schools and hospitals, and the killing of innocent children and civilians.

“These actions were carried out with what authorization and for what reason?” he asked.

President Pezeshkian reiterated that since assuming office, all of Iran's efforts have been directed toward strengthening friendship and brotherhood both inside the country and across the region. Despite this, the US and the Zionist regime responded with hostile and provocative actions from the very beginning.

“Iran does not seek instability in the region and wants to develop brotherly relations with neighboring countries,” Pezeshkian affirmed.

He expressed particular satisfaction with Pakistan’s responsible and consistent efforts to end the war, urging other Islamic countries to follow the same path.

“In that case, the enemies of the Islamic Ummah will not be able to advance their goals,” he said.

Pezeshkian stressed Iran’s adherence to international law, noting that Iran seeks to secure the rights of its people within that framework.

He added that after the war ends, regional countries must enhance mutual cooperation to pave the way for lasting peace and security.

Questioning why regional countries cannot guarantee their own security independently, the president said, “Just as Europe manages its security through mechanisms such as NATO, Islamic countries can also resolve their issues within the framework of collective cooperation by relying on their religious and cultural commonalities.”

He warned that war serves no one’s interest. “America will not win this conflict; it is the countries of the region and the world that will suffer serious losses, while only the Zionist regime seeks to fulfill its desires.”

Despite the Iranian people’s deep distrust of the United States — caused by repeated violations of commitments, attacks during negotiations, and assassinations — Iran has pursued this path of dialogue through brotherly relations with friendly countries such as Pakistan, while firmly defending its national interests, Pezeshkian highlighted.

He also asked General Munir to convey the warm greetings of the Iranian leadership and people to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the noble nation of Pakistan.

MNA