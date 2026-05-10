  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 10:17 PM

Any potential agreement must be guaranteed by great powers

Any potential agreement must be guaranteed by great powers

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – The Iranian ambassador to China says that any potential agreement between Tehran and Washington has to be guaranteed by great powers such as China and Russia.

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli wrote on his account on the social networking website on Sunday that, "Any potnetial agreement must be accompanied by guarantees from the great powers and must also be discussed in the UN Security Council."


The Iranian ambaassador further described China and Russia as two great and influential powers.


Given the position that China enjoys in relations to Iran and other countries in the Persian Gulf region, it can be considered as a guarantor of any agreement, Rahmani Fazli noted.


MNA/6825932

News ID 244397

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