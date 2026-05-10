Any potential agreement must be guaranteed by great powers

Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli wrote on his account on the social networking website on Sunday that, "Any potnetial agreement must be accompanied by guarantees from the great powers and must also be discussed in the UN Security Council."



The Iranian ambaassador further described China and Russia as two great and influential powers.



Given the position that China enjoys in relations to Iran and other countries in the Persian Gulf region, it can be considered as a guarantor of any agreement, Rahmani Fazli noted.



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