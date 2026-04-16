US agreed to ceasefire with Iran after defeat: Houthi

“The enemies were forced into the truce after suffering heavy losses in terms of soldiers and manpower, with hundreds killed and wounded,” al-Houthi said, adding that the aggressors “suffered significant losses in terms of military equipment and the destruction of American bases in the region,” he said in a televised Thursday.

He said that “the current situation is part of a major confrontation between the axis of Islam, Jihad, and Resistance, and the enemies of the nation who are targeting our region.

"Forty days into the Iran war, a Pakistan-brokered two-week ceasefire went into effect but Washington-Tehran negotiations in Islamabad failed to reach a deal due to the American delegation’s excessive demands and shifting goalposts," al-Houthi said.

The Yemeni leader emphasized that overthrowing the Islamic establishment in Iran was among the primary objectives of the war against Iran that began on February 28, stressing that the enemies “aim to eliminate the Islamic Republic and what it represents in terms of Islamic influence in confronting the Zionist plan and as a support for the peoples of the region.”

Al-Houthi noted that the US forces lost dozens of aircraft destroyed during their aggression, including fighter jets, transport aircraft, refueling aircraft, early warning aircraft, and others.

“The American enemy also suffered economic losses; significant costs in direct warfare, shortages of military stockpiles, and the need for aircraft maintenance,” he further said.

The Yemeni leader noted that the US and Israel have no justification whatsoever for their war of aggression against Iran, warning that such an all-out military offensive jeopardized the security and stability of the region, as it has repercussions on global stability.

“It is universally recognized that this aggression is a Zionist aggression with sinister and hostile aims targeting our Arab and Islamic region without any justification,” al-Houthi said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Yemeni leader the unprovoked and illegal nature of the war made many European countries and even NATO, to refuse to participate, while some Persian Gulf Arab states contributed to the aggression.

“Some Arab regimes became involved by opening their airspace and territories and providing various forms of support and contributions to an aggression targeting the region,” he said.

This is while many European countries have already realized that the war would have a negative impact on the global economy, and “for these reasons, they believe it is not in their countries’ interest to become involved,” al-Houthi maintained, Press TV reported.

He described the American and Israeli aggressors as “an anomaly” who invaded the region and that, “with their evil, tyranny, and criminality”, they are threatening the region’s security and stability.

“The peoples of the region are steadfast and resilient; no one can erase them from the map for the sake of those who came for aggression, occupation, plunder, and domination,” al-Houthi stressed.

Earlier this month, he said that the Yemeni front participated in joint operations with the Resistance Axis by carrying out missile and drone attacks against the Israeli enemy, and preventing the Israeli and American enemy from using the Red Sea militarily in hostile operations against Iran.

MNA