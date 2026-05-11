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May 11, 2026, 4:46 PM

Gaza death toll rises to 72,740 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

Gaza death toll rises to 72,740 since Oct. 07, 2023: ministry

TEHRAN, May 11 (MNA) – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip has put the number of Palestinians martyred by the Zionist regime in the enclave since outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas on October 07, 2023 at 72,740.

The ministry added that three Palestinians were martyred and 16 others were injured in the enclave over the past 24 hours.

The medical body has said that 854 Palestinian people were martyred and 2,453 others were injured since the establishment of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health put the number of Palestinian people martyred since October 07, 2023 at 72,740.

A number of 172,555 Palestinian people have been injured since the outbreak of war in the enclave on October 07, 2023, the ministry added.

MNA/6826752

News ID 244422

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