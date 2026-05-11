Iran will defeat Trump in diplomacy as it did on battlefield

In a post on his X account on Monday, Ali Akbar Velayati said that US President Donald Trump is wrongly thinking that he could pressure Iran into a deal to conclude a war of aggression that came to a halt with a ceasefire in early April, Press TV reported.

“We defeated you on the battlefield; never imagine that you will emerge victorious in diplomacy,” said Velayati.

He referred to a recent social media post by Trump, in which the US president claimed Iran had underestimated and laughed at the US for decades, while repeating his threats against Iran and saying, “They will be laughing no longer!”

“Trump says ‘Iran will no longer laugh’ while boasting about a ‘glorious ceasefire.’ Yet he threatens Iran with nuclear innuendos as if he still believes the Pentagon’s lies about hiding the heavy casualties of American soldiers,” said Velayati.

The former Iranian foreign minister also pointed to Trump’s upcoming visit to China, where he is expected to repeat his claims about victory against Iran, saying the US president shouldn’t exploit the calm and restraint in Iran.

He said that Iran’s response to the US-Israeli war of aggression, which involved attacks on various targets in the region and the establishment of new shipping rules in the Persian Gulf, had changed the geopolitical order in the region.

“Mr. Trump, never assume that you can exploit today’s calm in Iran and march triumphantly into Beijing. First, learn the ‘alphabet of the new geopolitical order in West Asia,’” said Velayati.

MNA