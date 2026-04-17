UN chief welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement of a 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon," he said in a statement.

"The Secretary-General hopes that this ceasefire will pave the way for negotiations and the full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701 (2006) towards a long-term solution to the conflict."

"He urges all actors to fully respect the ceasefire and to comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, at all times," Dujarric added.

He expressed hope that the deal would pave the way to a "lasting and comprehensive peace in the region."

MNA