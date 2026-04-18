Effort underway to bring Iran-US views closer together: FM

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar reemphasized that his country is making its utmost effort to bring the views of Iran and the United States closer to each other.

Turning to latest situation in Lebanon, the foreign minister stated that Lebanon is considered one of the most salient bones of contention between Iran and the United States.

Iran and the United States were very close to reach an agreement during the Islamabad talks, he underlined.

Earlier, the Pakistani army issued a statement at the end of the three-day visit of the country's Army Chief Asim Munir Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir to Tehran, emphasizing that Pakistan’s army chief, during his stay in Tehran, held separate meetings with high-ranking officials of the country, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The visit of Pakistan's army chief to Tehran indicates the firm determination of Islamabad to facilitate a peaceful settlement of the conflict in the West Asia and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region.

MNA