Pezeshkian calls for unity among Muslim nations to foil plots

He made the remarks during a supervisory visit to the Ministry of Justice on Monday, stressing that unity and amity among Islamic countries is the most important way to counter conspiracies and prevent foreign powers from taking advantage.

Pezeshkian noted that through “empathy, honesty, and collective participation, we can get past this stage and continue the country's path toward dignity and progress.”

He highlighted the need for a rational approach toward regional and international developments, adding, "War benefits no one. While standing firm against threats, we must use every rational and diplomatic path to reduce tensions."

He further noted that distrust toward the enemy and vigilance in interactions remain an undeniable necessity.

Following the US and Israel’s recent aerial strikes on Iran launched on February 28, Iran retaliated with barrages of missile and drone attacks on Israeli-occupied territories and US bases and interests in the region.

The president noted that passing through the battlefield does not mean the end of the road. Rather, it marks the beginning of a more important phase: the 'Greater Jihad.'"

He described this as a struggle in which all people must play a role through patience, tolerance, cooperation, and active participation in rebuilding the country and solving its problems.

"This phase requires greater mental and social readiness than the war era," he added.

Referring to the decisive role of the guidance of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Pezeshkian stated, "The support and directives of the great and martyred Leader of the Revolution have been a solid pillar for the government since the very beginning of its work.

“It was the coordination formed in the light of these guidelines that today makes effective decision-making and overcoming challenges possible,” he highlighted.

MNA