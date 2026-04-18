Next round of US talks not yet approved by Iran

According to information obtained by Tasnim news agency from the relevant authorities, Iran has so far not agreed on the next round of talks with the United States due to Donald Trump’s announcement regarding a naval blockade of Iran, as well as the US’ excessive demands in the negotiations, which have continued in the recent exchange of messages.

Iran has made it clear that the avoidance of excessive demands by the United States in negotiations is a fundamental condition for the talks to continue; otherwise, Iran is not seeking to waste time in drawn-out and unproductive negotiations.

Based on the available information, the Islamic Republic of Iran’s position has been conveyed to the US officials through Pakistan.

MNA