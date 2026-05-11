Pakistan to continue mediation between Iran and US

Pakistan will continue its mediation efforts to help reach a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict, with “no immediate danger” of a renewed war between the US and Iran, multiple Pakistani government sources familiar with the process told Anadolu Agency of Turley on Monday.

Also, the sources said, Trump does not want his upcoming China visit to be eclipsed by the resumption of hostilities.

Trump said Sunday on his Truth Social platform that he had read the response from Iran’s “so-called representatives” and described it as “totally unacceptable.”

Iran, in return, said Trump’s rejection of its response “doesn’t matter at all.”

Islamabad, the sources added, will continue its mediation to "break the deadlock despite the two sides' publicly adopted inflexibility on some issues, mainly Tehran's nuclear program."

"Back-channel contacts are continuing despite harsh tones from both sides, with several regional countries, including Qatar and Egypt, assisting Islamabad in its mediatory efforts," a source said, accoridng to the Anadolu's report.



MNA