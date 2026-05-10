Iran submits its response to latest US proposal to end war

Speaking to Tasnim on Sunday, the source confirmed that Iran has submitted its reply to the most recent American proposal concerning the termination of the US-Israeli war of aggression.

No details about Iran’s response have so far been released.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that, at the current stage, negotiations are focused on the issue of ending the imposed war.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with Press TV that Iran’s current priority is clear. “For now, we have decided to focus on ending the war, because this issue is a matter of concern for the entire region, for our nation, and for the international community.”

MNA