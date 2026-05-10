  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 5:18 PM

Iran submits its response to latest US proposal to end war

Iran submits its response to latest US proposal to end war

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iran has submitted its official reply to the latest US proposal for reaching a deal that allows a permanent end to the US-Israeli war of aggression against the country.

Speaking to Tasnim on Sunday, the source confirmed that Iran has submitted its reply to the most recent American proposal concerning the termination of the US-Israeli war of aggression.

No details about Iran’s response have so far been released.

Iran has repeatedly stressed that, at the current stage, negotiations are focused on the issue of ending the imposed war.

Earlier, Spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Esmaeil Baghaei said in an interview with Press TV that Iran’s current priority is clear. “For now, we have decided to focus on ending the war, because this issue is a matter of concern for the entire region, for our nation, and for the international community.”

MNA

News ID 244391

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