Iran hails China’s four-point proposal for reg. peace: envoy

In a post on his X account on Monday, Rahmani Fazli wrote, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has announced its readiness to support the Chinese President's proposed four-point plan, aimed at establishing sustainable security and common development in the Persian Gulf region, an issue that was also emphasized during the meeting between the foreign ministers of the two countries.”

Chinese President Xi, in meeting with Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Beijing, has proposed a four-point plan for upholding and promoting peace and stability in the West Asia region.

This plan includes adherence to the principle of peaceful coexistence, respect for national sovereignty, adherence to the rule of international law, and coordination between development and security, following the region's experience of the US and Israeli war against Iran and its consequences.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a post on his X account had written, after his one-day visit to the Chinese capital, that Iranian side trusts China and expects it to continue playing a positive role in promoting peace and stopping a US-Israeli-imposed war against Iran.

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