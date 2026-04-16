Iran’s production of drones rose by tenfold before war: Gen.

On Thursday, General Sheikh warned if the enemy attempts to carry out another operation, the Islamic Republic of Iran will undoubtedly respond based on prior planning and measures.

He noted that the Armed Forces have been deployed in an integrated manner across Iran’s geographical expanse and have taken up appropriate formations, adding that while the enemy maintains a specific military posture, it is unable to approach Iran’s territory and borders and therefore conducts operations from long range using standoff weapons.

The official said that in the seven months following the 12-day war in June 2025, Iran’s production of strike drones increased tenfold compared to the period before, describing the development as a “revolution” in drone manufacturing. He added that in combined operations, drones have become a highly important tool for disrupting the enemy’s defensive equations and enabling precise missile strikes.

The general emphasized that the Armed Forces have produced equipment and weapons across all fields based on their capabilities, describing this capacity as fully indigenous and stating that no other country possesses a defense system produced entirely from start to finish domestically in the same way.

He concluded that compelling the enemy to come to the negotiating table and discuss demands is itself a sign of Iran’s victory.

On February 28, following the assassination of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several military commanders, the US and Israel initiated a sweeping military campaign against Iran. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces executed a series of counterattacks over a span of 40 days, targeting American and Israeli military installations in the region and demonstrating their combat capabilities. Contrary to the expectations of a swift victory, the Iranian retaliations caused considerable damage to US and Israeli assets, prolonging the conflict and escalating tensions in the region.

In an attempt to ease hostilities, a two-week ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan on April 8, allowing for mediated negotiations to take place in Islamabad. Iran presented a ten-point plan during these discussions, which called for the withdrawal of US troops, the lifting of sanctions, and control over the key Strait of Hormuz. Despite engaging in 21 hours of intense talks with US negotiators in Pakistan, the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran without reaching an agreement, citing a lack of trust and the US’ political flip-flop.

MNA/TSN