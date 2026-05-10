Iran calls for lifting sanctions, Lebanon ceasefire

"Iran's response, sent through a Pakistani mediator, contains a clause related to a ceasefire in Lebanon," the source told Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV on Sunday afternoon.

The source also said that the ceasefire is a redline in Iran's response.

The sources further said that Tehran linked some of the proposed understandings to guarantees related to ending the escalation of tension in Lebanon. Any agreement with Washington must include an immediate end to the war immediately after it is declared, the source said.

In its response, Iran emphasizes the lifting of US sanctions and the release of Iran's frozen assets, the source further said.

Tehran calls for the lifting of OFAC restrictions on the sale of Iranian oil.

Iran's response specifies Iranian management of the Strait of Hormuz within the framework of the proposed understandings.

The proposed agreement includes 30 days of talks after a ceasefire to discuss details, the source further said. Iran has proposed reciprocal steps to test Washington's seriousness in implementing its commitments.

Negotiations between Tehran and Washington will continue in writing for now, through a Pakistani mediator, the Iranian diplomatic source concluded.

MNA