The political office of the Yemen’s Ansarullah Resistance Movement, in a statement late on Thursday, emphasized that the Zionist enemy suffered a humiliating defeat in Lebanon and failed to achieve its malicious goals, and its grandeur was shattered by the steadfastness and perseverance of Hezbollah Resistance Movement’s fighters.

Hailing Hezbollah Resistance Movement and Lebanon on their historic victory over the Zionist enemy, the Yemeni Resistance Movement stated that heavy casualties forced the Israeli enemy to surrender and resort to a ceasefire in Lebanon, the statement added.

The great victories in this round of clashes with the Zionist enemy confirm the righteousness of the option of Resistance, the statement continued.

In conclusion, Yemeni Ansarullah Resistance Movement’s Political Bureau expressed its gratitude to the Hezbollah Resistance Movement that showed patience and sacrifice to achieve victory.

MNA/6802979