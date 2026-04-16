Ghalibaf receives Pakistani army chief

Ghalibaf received Pakistani delegation on Thursday morning.

Field Marshal Asim Munir arrived in Tehran yesterday for talks with Iranian officials after the recent Islamabad talks between Tehran and Washington.

On February 28, following the assassination of late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several military commanders, the US and Israel initiated a sweeping military campaign against Iran. In response, the Iranian Armed Forces executed a series of counterattacks over a span of 40 days, targeting American and Israeli military installations in the region and demonstrating their combat capabilities. Contrary to the expectations of a swift victory, the Iranian retaliations caused considerable damage to US and Israeli assets, prolonging the conflict and escalating tensions in the region.

In an attempt to ease hostilities, a two-week ceasefire was brokered by Pakistan on April 8, allowing for mediated negotiations to take place in Islamabad. Iran presented a ten-point plan during these discussions, which called for the withdrawal of US troops, the lifting of sanctions, and control over the key Strait of Hormuz. Despite engaging in 21 hours of intense talks with US negotiators in Pakistan, the Iranian delegation returned to Tehran without reaching an agreement, citing a lack of trust and the US’ political flip-flop.

MNA