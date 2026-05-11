Intl. carriers from EU continue to suspend flights to Israel

According to Israeli media outlets, the ongoing reluctance of foreign airlines to resume operations has sparked a crisis in the regime's aviation sector and prompted a committee at the Israeli Knesset (parliament) to demand an emergency compensation plan.

The proposed initiative apparently seeks to provide financial relief to both stranded passengers and airlines affected by the ongoing standoff.

The conflict has left Israeli and foreign carriers facing a surge of class-action lawsuits and legal challenges following widespread flight cancellations.

Industry experts and travel agents caution that the legal and financial fallout is creating a bottleneck for the recovery of the tourism and travel sectors in the occupied territories.

Director of the Israeli Economic Affairs Committee, Idit Hanukkah, issued a stark warning regarding the situation, stating that a lack of intervention by relevant authorities will lead to a dramatic spike in ticket prices, Press TV reported.

He further noted that foreign airlines, without significant support, will remain hesitant to return to the Israeli market, leaving the region increasingly isolated.

On Saturday, Hungarian low-cost giant Wizz Air extended its cancellations of flights to and from the Israeli-occupied territories by another week.

Poland's national carrier, LOT Airlines, also suspended flights to Tel Aviv until May 31.

MNA