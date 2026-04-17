Iran hails ceasefire in Lebanon, steadfastness of Hezbollah

Halt to aggression against the country forms an integral part of the broader ceasefire understanding reached between the Islamic Republic and the United States, with constructive mediation by Pakistan, Esmaeil Baghaei underlined.

In a statement issued late on Thursday, the Iranian diplomat described the development as the direct fruit of Tehran’s unwavering diplomatic efforts.

“From the outset of talks with various regional and international parties, including the Islamabad Talks, the Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently stressed the imperative of a simultaneous ceasefire throughout the region, including in Lebanon,” Baghaei affirmed.

“Following the Islamabad Talks, Iran pursued this objective with utmost seriousness.”

The spokesman paid glowing tribute to the “legendary perseverance” of the Lebanese people and the valiant resistance fighters who stood firm in the face of the Zionist regime’s brutal aggression and illegal occupation.

He also expressed deep appreciation for Pakistan’s tireless and effective endeavors, especially over the past 24 hours, which proved instrumental in securing the 10-day ceasefire.

While offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs of the Lebanese Resistance, Baghaei reiterated Iran’s full solidarity with the people and government of Lebanon.

He further stressed that the ceasefire must now open the path for genuine justice and lasting stability, the complete withdrawal of the Zionist regime from all occupied territories in southern Lebanon, the immediate release of all prisoners, the safe return of all displaced refugees to their homes, and the reconstruction of Lebanon’s devastated infrastructure and war-ravaged areas with the support of the international community.

The Lebanon ceasefire is yet another triumph for the Axis of Resistance and a clear demonstration that principled diplomacy backed by strength can compel even the most aggressive occupiers to step back.

Iran remains committed to supporting the Lebanese people until full sovereignty is restored and the Zionist regime’s expansionist ambitions are decisively defeated across the region.

MNA