Iranians do not give in to use of force: Pezeshkian

In a post on his X account on Monday, Pezeshkian said, “Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue."
"Deep historical mistrust in Iran toward the US government conduct remains, while unconstructive and contradictory signals from American officials carry a bitter message; they seek Iran’s surrender. Iranians do not submit to force,” he added.
MNA
TEHRAN, Apr. 20 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that Iranians are man of talks and dialogue while they refuse to submit to use of force.
In a post on his X account on Monday, Pezeshkian said, “Honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue."
News ID 243827
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