Martyred Leader's strategic words on Persian Gulf

In August 1987, Yuri Vorontsev, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia, came to Tehran to exchange views on Persian Gulf issues and to deliver Gorbachev's message to the then President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei. During this meeting, which coincided with the tanker war in the Persian Gulf, our Martyr Leader said in a key and strategic sentence, "I do not think that there is any better scene in the world to reduce America's superpower Majestic than the Persian Gulf."

Today, nearly forty years after that meeting, the far-sighted and futuristic words of that wise leader have come true, and America's "superpower Majestic" has collapsed due to its defeat in the Persian Gulf.

In recent decades, one of the characteristics of a superpower was measured by the level of influence in West Asia and the Persian Gulf, and the superpowers had the final say and secured their own interests through their presence and influence in this region. After the collapse of the Eastern superpower, the United States considered itself an undisputed power and tried to be recognized as the world's only superpower by establishing dozens of military and spy bases and deploying its desired people in the Persian Gulf littoral countries. Although the main purpose of the United States' presence in this region was to defend the interests of Israel and help achieve the expansionist goals of the Zionist regime, it did favors to the leaders of these countries and claimed that it had come there to protect the security of the countries in this region against Iran and the Islamic Revolution.

Donald Trump’s presence in the White House and his miscalculations in defending Israel’s interests, which ultimately led to war with Iran, were the beginning of the collapse of America’s “superpower Majestic.” Although developments such as the Ukraine war and Operation Al-Aqsa Storm and America’s inability to direct these wars in the direction of its interests had paved the way for America’s decline before the invasion of Iran, the destruction of America’s military bases in the Persian Gulf and the failure to prevent Iran from intelligently controlling the Strait of Hormuz made the collapse of America’s “superpower Majestic” possible.

Today, the message of our martyred leader’s successor, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, on the occasion of the National Day of the Persian Gulf, also confirmed the collapse of the “superpower Majestic” that heralds a new regional order, emphasizing:

“With God’s help and power, the bright future of the Persian Gulf region will be a future without America and in the service of the progress, comfort, and prosperity of its peoples. We share the same fate with our neighbors in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, and the foreigners who greedily commit evil in it from thousands of kilometers away have no place in it except in the depths of its waters. And the chain of this victory, which has been achieved by the grace of God Almighty in the shadow of the measures and policies of the resistance and the strategy of a strong Iran, will be the beginning of a new order in the region and the world.”

One of the most important discourses of the Islamic Revolution since its victory has been "common regional security." This discourse means that the security of the region must be ensured collectively, with the presence and participation of the countries of the region, and without the interference of foreign powers. Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out extensive diplomatic movements to unite the countries of the region to operationalize this discourse, but due to the dependence of some Arab leaders on the United States, this important mission did not become operational. However, the aggression of the United States and the Zionist regime and the legitimate defense of Iran, which was based on legal, moral, and humanitarian principles, along with widespread popular support, resulted in extensive successes in the military arena and trapped the United States in the Persian Gulf. At this point, the elites of the Persian Gulf countries concluded that the policies of the United States in defending the interests of Israel had become a factor of instability in the region and that Iran could be a powerful and reliable partner for cooperation among the Persian Gulf countries.

The maturity of this thinking and the destruction of American bases and Iran’s dominance over the Strait of Hormuz can awaken the Arab elites in the Persian Gulf countries and make them think wisely about ensuring sustainable security without the presence of America.

Today, the Strait of Hormuz has become a new trump card for Iran, and the discussion of creating a fair legal regime for using the Strait of Hormuz is being raised; in such a way that enemy countries will not use this strait and other countries that intend to use it must be subject to new regulations.

This point was also mentioned in part of the message of the wise leader of the revolution on May 10.2026:

“With practical gratitude for the blessing of exercising management over the Strait of Hormuz, Islamic Iran will secure the Persian Gulf region and will eliminate the hostile enemy’s abuses of this waterway. The legal rules and the implementation of the new management of the Strait of Hormuz will bring comfort and progress to the benefit of all the nations of the region, and its economic benefits will make the hearts of the nation happy."

It is essential in the post-war period, and given the collapse of the "superpower magnificence" of America, that the Islamic Republic of Iran engage in active diplomacy and dialogue with the countries of the region, relying on the authority it has acquired, so that, with the cooperation of its Muslim neighbors, a new regional order based on multilateralism can be formed to ensure the security of the Persian Gulf. An order in which the main players are the countries of the region, and in which the United States and the Zionist regime have no place.

MNA