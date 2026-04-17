Resistance of Lebanese people forced Israel to ceasefire

In a post on his X account on Friday, the Leader’s representative at the Supreme National Defense Council Admiral Ali-Akbar Ahmadian wrote, “The courageous and brave resistance of Lebanese people and fighters of Hezbollah Resistance Movement forced the Zionist enemy to accept the ceasefire in Lebanon.”

Iran has always considered supporting the Resistance Movement ‘an important strategic and defensive principle’, he added.

Today, the unified victorious Resistance Front is stronger and more solid than ever thanks to the blood of the martyrs and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Admiral Ahmadian underlined.

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