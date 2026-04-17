  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2026, 6:09 PM

Admiral Ahmadian:

Resistance of Lebanese people forced Israel to ceasefire

Resistance of Lebanese people forced Israel to ceasefire

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – A member of Iran’s Supreme Defense Council has said that the courageous resistance of the Lebanese people and Hezbollah Resistance Movement’s fighters forced the Zionist enemy to accept a ceasefire in Lebanon.

In a post on his X account on Friday, the Leader’s representative at the Supreme National Defense Council Admiral Ali-Akbar Ahmadian wrote, “The courageous and brave resistance of Lebanese people and fighters of Hezbollah Resistance Movement forced the Zionist enemy to accept the ceasefire in Lebanon.”

Iran has always considered supporting the Resistance Movement ‘an important strategic and defensive principle’, he added.

Today, the unified victorious Resistance Front is stronger and more solid than ever thanks to the blood of the martyrs and the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Admiral Ahmadian underlined.

MNA/6803087

News ID 243706

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