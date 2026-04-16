Iran used domestically built weapons during recent war

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, met with Major General Abdollahi, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters, during his visit to Iran on April 16.

At the meeting, Major General Abdollahi expressed appreciation for the supportive stance of the Pakistani government and people toward Iran during the second and third imposed wars. He described the enemy’s initial aggression as the result of a miscalculation regarding the Iranian people, particularly the defensive capabilities of the armed forces.

He also highlighted the widespread public presence and support for the armed forces, stating that all equipment used in the war was domestically produced and the result of efforts by Iranian youth.

According to him, there is now no doubt that in the event of any hostile action by the enemy, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared for comprehensive defense.

Field Marshal Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, arrived in Tehran on Wednesday afternoon (April 15) at the head of a high-level political-security delegation to hold talks with officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran as part of Islamabad’s mediation efforts regarding the negotiation process and ending the war.

Prior to General Abdollahi, Marshal Munir met with Foreign Minister Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

MNA