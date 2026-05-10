Army submarines monitor, intercept vessels in Hormuz Strait

Admiral Shahram Irani, Commander of the Army Navy, said in remarks released on Sunday that, "Our country's light (small) submarines are expanding and settling in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz in accordance with the threats, capacities and needs."

He added that, "Laying on the seabed in the depths of the waters of the Strait of Hormuz for a long time and intercepting and destroying different kinds of hostile vessels are among the capabilities of the Army Navy's light submarines. These submarines are known as the dolphins of the Persian Gulf."

The Commander of the Iranian Navy emphasized, "The Persian Gulf dolphins came to the surface to display the might of our country's maritime defense in an operation to pay tribute and in memory of the martyrs of the Dena destroyer in the Strait of Hormuz, and after performing several maneuvers in accordance with schedules, they went deep into the sea to continue their assigned missions."

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