Enrichment capability not up for negotiations: Eslami

The spokesman for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Iranian Parliament Ebrhaim Rezaei reported on the lawmakers meeting with the AEOI chief Mohammad Eslami earlier on Monday, saying that "In this meeting, the head of the AEOI head stated that the enemy seeks to destroy the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran, including the nuclear industry as one of the factors behind the country's power."



Rezaei added, "The head of the AEOI also stated that the activities of the Iranian nuclear industry are peaceful and will remain peaceful. The issue of nuclear technology is not on the agenda of the negotiations and enrichment is also non-negotiable."



The parliament's commission's spokesman continued, "Eslami said in the meeting that the necessary measures to protect nuclear centers and assets have been predicted and carried out, and the country's nuclear industry will continue to operate with strength, and nuclear achievements will be protected."



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