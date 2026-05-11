Qatari tanker stopped in the Strait of Hormuz

Bloomberg senior analyst Javier Blas wrote that the Qatari LNG tanker Mihzem turned back and then was stopped.



The Bloomberg culmnist added that the thanker was carrying a cargo from Qatari Ras Laffan had entered the area controlled by Iran.

Yesterday, Iran had allowed a Qatari tanker to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

Now, the signals of this tanker, which has declared its destination as Pakistan, indicate that it has not received permission to pass through the Strait of Hormuz from Iran, Fars news agency based in Tehran reported.

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