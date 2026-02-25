  1. Economy
Feb 25, 2026, 3:29 PM

Iran’s tea exports witness 10.2% growth in 10 months: IRICA

Iran’s tea exports witness 10.2% growth in 10 months: IRICA

TEHRAN, Feb. 25 (MNA) – Iran exported 12,800 tons of tea, valued at $15.4 million, in the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21), showing a 10.2 percent increase compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), more than 50,700 tons of tea, valued at $292.2 million, were imported into the country between March 21, 2025 and January 22, 2026, registering a 23.6 percent growth compared to the same period last year.

The country’s foreign trade of tea from March 21, 2025 to January 22, 2026 registered a 23.6 percent increase in import and 10.2 percent growth in exports, the IRICA added.

In this period, Iran imported tea from the countries including India, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kenya, Afghanistan, Pakistan, China, Vietnam and free zones, the report said, adding that Iran imported about 27.481 tons of tea from India in this period.

This is while that Iran exported its produced tea to 33 countries of the world.

Turkey, Russia, India, Iraq, and Uzbekistan were Iran’s first to five exports tea export target markets, IRICA added.

MA/6759553

News ID 242132
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News